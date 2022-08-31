scorecardresearch
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims to be held on two days, revised schedule released

BPSC 67th CCE: The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 8 which was cancelled hours after allegations of question paper “leak” As per reports,  more than five lakh candidates will appear for the tests at over 1,000 in two days.

Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has release the exam date of 67th combined competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021. The exam will now be conducted on two days – September 20 and 22. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 8 which was cancelled hours after allegations of question paper “leak” As per reports,  more than five lakh candidates will appear for the tests at over 1,000 in two days.

As per the official notice, to avoid any discrepancy, the BPSC result will be declared usng equipercentile equating technique. 

This isn’t the first time when the exam was postponed. Earlier, the exams were to be held in December but were deferred because of panchayat elections which were then scheduled for January 2022 but were postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19. The exam was again postponed to May 7. 

The commission had earlier revised the total number of vacancies notified for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). As per the new notice, 20 more vacancies were added and now a total of 575 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. 

 

