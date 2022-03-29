scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam postponed: Check revised date here

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
March 29, 2022 11:23:03 am
Candidates can check the official notice on BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exam date of 67th combined competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021. The exam will now be conducted on May 8, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on BPSC website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 7, however, with CBSE internal exam scheduled on the same day, the schools’ premises will be unavailable to host the BPSC exam. Hence, the commission has decided to postpone the exam by a day. 

BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam date has been rescheduled several times in past months. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on January 23 which was then postponed to April 30 amid the third wave of Covid-19. The exam was again postponed to May 7. 

The commission had earlier revised the total number of vacancies notified for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). As per the new notice, 20 more vacancies were added and now a total of 575 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. 

To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET).

 

