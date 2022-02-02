BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam date announced; check details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised exam dates for the 67th combined competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021. The exam will now be conducted on April 30. Candidates can check the official notification on the website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

The BPSC had earlier postponed the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims 2021 exam which was scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022. The registration process to apply for the BPSC 67th CCE began from September 30 and conclude on November 15.

The commission had earlier revised the total number of vacancies notified for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). As per the new notice, 20 more vacancies were added and now a total of 575 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET).