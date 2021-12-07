BPSC 67th CCE Prelims 2021 postponed; check details 

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims 2021. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates can read the notification at – bpsc.bih.nic.in

The commission has not issued any clarification on the postponement of the exam. New exam date will be announced in due course of time. The registration process to apply for the BPSC 67th CCE beganfrom September 30 and conclude on November 15.

The commission had earlier revised the total number of vacancies notified for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). As per the new notice, 20 more vacancies were added and now a total of 575 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.