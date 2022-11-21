BPSC 67th CCE Main exam: Registration to begin today; check details

BPSC 67th CCE Main (Written) Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today begin the registration process for BPSC 67th Combined Main (written) Competitive Examination. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will be able to register for the main (written) exam at the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

There are a total of 802 posts that will be filled through these recruitments. The last date to register for the exam is December 6.

BPSC 67th CCE Main (Written) Exam: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for registration for BPSC 67th CCE main written exam

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password, etc…

Step 4: Fill the application form, upload the necessary documents and lock your choice of service/post

Step 5: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

The BPSC mains exam will be conducted in three parts– general Hindi, general awareness (paper 1 and paper 2) and one optional subject. The general Hindi exam will be of 100 marks, general awareness each paper will be of 300 marks. There are 34 options for the optional paper, out of which the candidate has to select one. The optional paper will be of 300 marks.

Advertisement

Also read | BPSC 68th CCE notification released; applications begin on November 25

Each candidate has to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the general Hindi exam but it will only be a qualifying exam and will not be taken into consideration while calculating the total marks. Therefore, the total marks will be 900 marks.

The applicant has to mention their choice for service or post in their form. The successful candidates of the main written exam will have to appear for a personality test/interview round. It will be for 120 marks, bringing the grand total to 1020.

Only the candidates who are domiciles of Bihar will be eligible for reservation on the basis of their caste.

Advertisement

The results for the preliminary exam were declared on November 17. A total of 11,607 candidates cleared the exam.