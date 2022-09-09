scorecardresearch
BPSC 67th CCE Exam rescheduled; check revised dates 

BPSC 67th CCE: As per the official notification, the admit card will be issued on September 20. Candidates have been directed to reach the exam centre by 11 am. 

Candidates can check the notification at the official website - bpsc.nih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised the exam dates for f 67th combined competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021. The exam will now be held on September 30 between 12 pm to 2 pm. Candidates can check the notification at the official website – bpsc.nih.nic.in

The commission had earlier notified that the exam will be conducted on two days – September 20 and 22. However, the commission withdrew its decision to hold the BPSC exam in two shifts after civil services aspirants held the massive protest against the new pattern of the upcoming preliminary tests.

Earlier, the BPSC had announced that the preliminary test of the 67th CCE-2022 would be held in two days – September 20 and 22 – in view of the large number of applicants registered for the exam.

The preliminary test of the 67th CCE was earlier held on May 8 but it was cancelled after the question paper was leaked. The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police is investigating the matter and it has so far arrested 18 people, including seven government officials.

 

