BPSC 67th CCE registration deadline extended, check details

BPSC 67th combined competitive exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). Interested candidates can now apply till November 19, 2021 at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The window to make edits in the application form will open on November 15 and the last date to make amends in the form is November 29. The registration process began on September 30 and the last date to apply was November 5 which now stands extended.

To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET). The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 12, as per the official schedule.

BPSC 66th combined competitive exam: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree from a recognised university.

Age: The applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is relaxed till 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2021.