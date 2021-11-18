BPSC 67th CCE application window closing on November 19, steps to apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application process for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2021 on November 19, 2021. The online application process has began from September 30. Candidates can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 726 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. There will be three stages for BPSC 67th CCE – prelims, main, and the final interview. With less than two days left for the closing of applications, it is advised that interested candidates who are yet to apply for the examination must do so at the earliest.

BPSC 67th CCE: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official BPSC website – bpsc.bih.nic.in and click on the ‘Apply Online’ option on the left-hand side of the screen

Step 2- Click on the ‘B.P.S.C. Online Application’ link that appears on the screen

Step 3- Press the ‘Online Registration’ button and click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 4- Now, fill up the registration form carefully and enter the email ID and mobile number

Step 5- Click on ‘Submit Registration Form’ after which the username, password, and registration ID will be generated

Step 6- At this stage, candidates will be given the option to update their registration data and proceed to payment

Step 7- After successful payment, candidates can fill up the application form

Step 8- Enter details regarding educational qualification and other details

Step 9- Upload photograph and signature (both in English and Hindi)

Step 10- Preview the BPSC 67th CCE application form and submit it.

Candidates must take note that after submitting the application form, they should take a printout of the same. The BPSC 67th CCE admit card 2021 will be issued in due time before the examination. Applicants can download the admit cards from onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in using their user name and password. After downloading them, one should take a printout of the hall ticket in an A4 size paper.

The prelims examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022. With the remaining time left, one must gear up with their preparation and solve BPSC 67th CCE previous year question papers.