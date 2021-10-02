BPSC 67th CCE 2021 vacancies revised, check details here 

BPSC 67th combined competitive exam notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised the total number of vacancies notified for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). As per the new notice, 20 more vacancies have been added and now a total of 575 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Read | BPSC 2021 Exam Calendar

The registration process began on September 30 and the last date to apply is November 5. To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 12.

BPSC 66th combined competitive exam notification: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree from a recognised university.

Age: The applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is relaxed till 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2021.