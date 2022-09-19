BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 to release tomorrow, here’s how to download

BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC 67th admit card 2022 on September 20. The candidates appearing for the exam can check and download the admit card at the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced to conduct the exam on September 20 and September 22.

BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Now check the notification bar and tap on the Admit Card tab.

Step 3: Fill your login credentials, like ID & password and then sign in.

Step 4: A hall ticket consisting of 67th BPSC prelims exam details & instructions will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the 67th BPSC admit card for further use and references.

BPSC 67th prelims exam date was announced on August 19, 2022 by the BPSC chief Atul Prasad. It is expected that over 6 lakh candidates will be appearing for the 67th BPSC exam.

BPSC 67th prelims exam which was earlier suppose to be conducted on September 21, will now be conducted on September 30. The exam will be conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm. Candidates will have to reach the centre at 11 am.

As the exam is being conducted in two dates, BPSC will release the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 on the basis of the Equipercentile Equating Technique.