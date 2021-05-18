BPSC 66th Main exam 2021 postponed, new dates to be announced later

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Bihar Public Service Commission released a notification on their official website bpsc.bih.nic.in stating the exam was postponed. No new dates for the exam have been announced yet. The admit cards for the BPSC 66th Mains exam 2021 will be released once the new exam date is announced.

The registration process for the main examination began on April 6 and ended on May 17, 2021. Candidates who qualified the BPSC 66th Prelims exam held on December 27th, 2020 had to register for the mains exam and submit all the documents by May 17.

Read | BPSC 66th main exam 2021: Check application process details, eligibility criteria, paper pattern

The BPSC 66th main exam will be conducted for selection in various departments under the Bihar government. Out of the total of 731 vacancies, 169 posts are reserved for women. The posts include Supply Inspector, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Block Panchayat State Officer and others. The registration process was started on September 28, 2020, and ended on October 28, 2021. The new exam date will be announced once the situation improves in the state.

The commission has indicated the BPSC 66th CCE main syllabus for the convenience of preparations. The syllabus indicates that there will be four papers in the exam. There will be a paper on General Hindi carrying 100 marks. Likewise, two papers will be there from the topic of general studies each carrying 300 marks. Finally, candidates have to choose the subject of the fourth paper carrying 300 marks.

Candidates may note that just like the prelims exam, the BPSC 66th CCE 2021 admit card will be issued by the commission to registered candidates for the main exam.