BPSC 66th Main exam 2021 registration date extended

The admit card and exam centre list will be published on the official website. (Representational/ pixabay.com)

Bihar Public Service Commission today extended the last date to register for the 66th main examination. Candidates who want to appear for the BPSC main examination can register themselves till May 10. The registration was earlier scheduled to close on April 30. The official notice regarding extension can be checked on the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates can submit the documents for verification till May 17 (5 pm). Candidates have to mention their registration number, bar code, and application number on the hard copy which they are sending for the verification.

Only those candidates who have qualified the BPSC 66th prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main test.

The BPSC 66th main exam application fee amount is Rs 750 for general candidates. However, the fee amount for SC/ST of Bihar, female candidates of Bihar and PWD candidates is only Rs 200. All other categories are considered under general and they have to pay the total amount of Rs 750.

The merit in the main exam and final interview is considered together for drawing the final merit lists.