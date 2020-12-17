BPSC 66th combined competitive prelims admit card released, here’s how to download

BPSC 66th combined competitive prelims admit card available to download at bps.bih.nic.in

BPSC 66th combined competitive prelims 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the admit card for the 66th combined competitive preliminary exam (CCE). The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the admit card through the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Combined Competitive preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 27. The recruitment exam will be held at 888 centres across the state.

BPSC 66th combined competitive Prelims admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out

The prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam constituting 150 marks. The main exam will be for 900 marks consisting of 300 questions and will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for BPSC CCE main examination 2020.

