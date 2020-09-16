BPSC 66th combined competitive exam notification released for 562 posts

IBPS 66th CCE notification out at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image)

BPSC 66th combined competitive exam notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the advertisement for the 66th combined competitive exam (CCE) at its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 562 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 169 vacant posts are reserved for female candidates, as per the official notice.

The registration process to apply for the same will open from September 28 and conclude on October 20. To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET). The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 27, as per the official schedule.

BPSC 66th combined competitive exam notification: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree from a recognised university.

Age: The applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is relaxed till 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1.

Meanwhile, BPSC has also invited applications for 605 vacancies for several teaching posts from the assistant professor, lecturer to head of the department in state-run engineering and polytechnic institutes. The registration process is still on and will be closed on September 21.

