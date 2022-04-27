BPSC 66th CCE Interview schedule released; Check important dates here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the 66th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The candidates can download the roll number-wise schedule from the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted between May 18 to June 22, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10:30 am and the second at 2:30 pm.

BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Interview Program: 66th Combined Competitive Examination’ link

Step 3: Download the PDF and check the interview date by using your roll number.

As per the notice, interview letters will be uploaded on the BPSC official website, one week ahead of the interview dates and candidates can download them using their roll numbers.

Candidates are directed by the commission to carry original documents for verification during the interview round. Documents required for interview verification:

-Matric (Class 10) certificate (For date of birth verification).

-Graduation or equivalent exam certificate and exam mark sheet.

-Caste/category certificate, if claiming reservation / EWS, PwD certificate, if applicable.

-Two passport-size photographs.

Candidates are not allowed to bring mobile, headphones, or any other electronic device to the interview venue. They need to follow COVID-19 protocols.