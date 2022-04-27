scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

BPSC 66th CCE Interview schedule released; Check important dates here

Candidates are not allowed to bring mobile, headphones, or any other electronic device to the interview venue. They need to follow COVID-19 protocols. Visit the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
April 27, 2022 4:59:58 pm
bpscThe interview is scheduled to be conducted between May 18 to June 22, 2022. File

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the 66th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The candidates can download the roll number-wise schedule from the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

The interview is scheduled to be conducted between May 18 to June 22, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10:30 am and the second at 2:30 pm. 

Read |Bank of India invites application for credit officer posts; check eligibility criteria

BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...Premium
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
More Premium Stories

Step 2: Click on the ‘Interview Program: 66th Combined Competitive Examination’ link

Step 3: Download the PDF and check the interview date by using your roll number.

As per the notice, interview letters will be uploaded on the BPSC official website, one week ahead of the interview dates and candidates can download them using their roll numbers.

Candidates are directed by the commission to carry original documents for verification during the interview round. Documents required for interview verification: 

-Matric (Class 10) certificate (For date of birth verification).

-Graduation or equivalent exam certificate and exam mark sheet.

-Caste/category certificate, if claiming reservation / EWS, PwD certificate, if applicable.

-Two passport-size photographs.

Candidates are not allowed to bring mobile, headphones, or any other electronic device to the interview venue. They need to follow COVID-19 protocols. 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement