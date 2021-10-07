BPSC 65th final exam result 2021 declared, Gourav Singh emerges as topper

BPSC 65th Final Result 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on October 7 declared the final results of the BPSC 65th combined competitive exam (CCE). As per the merit list, Gourav Singh has topped the BPSC CCE exam while Chanda Bharti and Sumit Kumar secured the second and third positions, respectively. The complete result can be accessed online on the official BPSC website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

After the main examination, 1142 candidates were selected for the interview. A total of 423 vacancies will be filled in 14 departments of the Bihar government through the 65th competitive examination of BPSC.

Steps to check BPSC 65th CCE final result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the BPSC website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then on the home page, click on ’65th Combined Competitive Examination Final Result’ link.

Step 3: Now, a PDF file will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Search your name and roll number in it.

The final selection was done on the basis of marks secured in mains and interviews combined. The cut-off mark for the unreserved category is 532 for the final exam while for the unreserved female category mark is 515.

The commission has released the cut-off marks list for all categories in the result declaration pdf. The marksheets of all the candidates who appeared in the BPSC 65th CCE examination will soon be released on the official website of the commission.