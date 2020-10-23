BPSC 65th Combined Main to be held from November 28

BPSC Combined Main exam schedule released (Representational)

BPSC 65th Combined Main 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 65th Combined main written exam in two sessions from November 15 to November 28, the commission said in a recent notice. On day 1, the first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. On the first day, general Hindi and general analysis exams will be held on day one. On November 26 and 28, general analysis and elective subjects will be held, respectively.

A total of 423 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment. General Hindi exam will be of 100 marks and general analysis as well as elective exams will be for 300 each. Each exam will be held for three hours. To pass the exams, students need 40 per cent marks. The cut-off for reserved category candidates is lower based on government norms.

Read | BPSC, UPSC, IBPS recruitment: Here’s how to apply

Those who clear the main exam will be called for an interview. The interview session will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.

Meanwhile, BPSC has issued 66th combined competitive exam (CCE) notification as well. Under this notification, a total of 562 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 169 vacant posts are reserved for female candidates, as per the official notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.