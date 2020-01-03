BPSC 65th combined competitive prelims application window re-opens: Check how to apply, revised dates

BPSC CCE application form: Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image) BPSC CCE application form: Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image)

BPSC 65th CCE applications: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) re-opened the application process for the 65th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates who belong to the multiple disability section and who have not applied for the exam before can fill-in their applications at the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The deadline to fill form had ended in 2019, however, the forms are re-open after the orders of the High Court, as per the official notice released by the BPSC. Now, the registrations have begun today – January 3, 2020 and will remain open till January 21. The revised deadline to pay fee is January 29 and the application forms can be filled by February 4.

BPSC 65th combined competitive Prelims: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘BPSC 65th CCE form’, click ‘apply now’

Step 3: Register using details, verify

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Submit form

The fee payment link will be activated a day after registration and the application form link will be activated following day after fee payment.

BPSC 65th combined competitive Prelims: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 150 as application charges.

To be eligible for these jobs, candidates will have to clear prelims, mains and intervire rounds. The prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam constituting of 150 marks. The Mains will be for 900 marks consisting of 300 questions and will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.

