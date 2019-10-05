BPSC 65th combined competitive prelims admit card to release today

BPSC 65th combined competitive prelims admit card 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the 65th Combined competitive preliminary exam (CCE) today at its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Combined Competitive preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2019 from 12 noon to 2 pm. A total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state are to be filled through this recruitment process.

BPSC 65th combined competitive Prelims 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out

The prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam constituting of 150 marks. The Mains will be for 900 marks consisting of 300 questions and will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for BPSC CCE Mains 2019. The BPSC CCE Mains will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019.

