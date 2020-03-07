BPSC 65th Combined competitive exam Prelims result, cut-off, final answer key released

BPSC 65th result out at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image) BPSC 65th result out at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image)

BPSC 65th Prelims result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for the combined competitive examination (CCE) held in October 2019 along with the final answer key. Those who appeared for the exam can download the same from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 2,57,247 had appeared for the exam of which 6517 have been declared successful. List of roll numbers of the selected candidates is uploaded at the website. The category-wise cut-off has also been released.

BPSC 65th Prelims result: Cut-off

BPSC 65th Prelims result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on answer key, a PDF will open

Step 3: Click on the result link and a list of roll numbers and cut-off will be out

Meanwhile, BPSC has notified to fill 31 assistant engineer (AE) posts. The registration process will start from March 11 and will conclude on March 25, as per the official notification. Candidates can fill form online till April 9, however, the fee payment window will close on March 31.

