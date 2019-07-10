BPSC 65th CCE applications begin: Check how to apply, eligibility, vacancy and other details

BPSC 65th CCE 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) ha open the registration process for the 65th combined competitive examination today – July 10 (Wednesday) at its official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process will close on July 24, 2019, however, candidates can continue to apply till Augst 8. The last date to pay fee as per the official notification is July 30, 2019.

A total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state are to be filled by this recruitment process.

BPSC 65th CCE 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 20, 21 and 22 years of age to be eligible to apply. The minimum age varies for each post. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For people belonging to OBC the upper age limit is 40 years while for SC and ST category candidates the same is 42 years. The age will be calculated as on August 1, 2019.

Education: To be eligible to apply, candidates must have at least a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute.

BPSC 65th CCE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down, click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: Fill the details, confirm code received over phone or email, click on ‘submit registration form’

Step 4: Use the registered number to log in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

BPSC 65th CCE 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 600. Those belonging to the reserved category the fee is Rs 150.

