BPSC 65th CCE mains exam result declared: How to check 

Bihar BPSC Main result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the result for 65th Combined Main competitive examination today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1142 candidates have cleared the exam for recruitment at 423 posts. The 65th CCE mains exam was conducted from November 15 to November 28. Those who have cleared the BPSC Mains are eligible for the interview rounds. BPSC will soon release the interview rounds schedule for selected candidates.

Bihar BPSC Main result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘mains result’ link

Step 3: A PDF will open in the new tab, check your roll number

Bihar BPSC Main result: Document needed in interview

During the interview round, candidates will also have to bring documents along with them for verification. The needed documents are as follows –

— Date of birth certificate

— Class 10, 12 and degree certificates

— Reservation category certificate, if applicable

— BPSC Mains and Prelims mark sheet

— Photo identity proof

— Passport-sized photographs (at least 2)