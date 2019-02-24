BPSC 64th combined prelims result declared, check cut-off

BPSC Prelims result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for the 64th Combined Preliminary exam on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted on December 16, 2018 across 35 districts and 808 exam centres. A total of 2,95,444 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which only 19,109 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Mains exam.

A list of selected candidates has been released on the website along with the answer keys for the exam. The BPSC has also released the cut-off for the exam. Selected candidates will now have to appear for Main exam, documet verification and final interview post which a merit list will be released, according to the official release.

BPSC Prelims Result: Cut-off

BPSC Prelims results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ’64th combined (prelims) exam result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, find your roll number

Candidates can download and take a print out of the result for future reference. Meanwhile, the BPSC has also declared the revised results for the post of assistant professor (Zoology) in various Universities of Bihar.

