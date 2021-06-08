BPSC 64th CCE result: 16 students of Jamia Millia RCA qualify the exam

The selected students will be placed as SDM, DSP, Revenue Officer. (Photo credit - Jamia RCA)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday declared the final results of BPSC 64th combined competitive exam (CCE). Sixteen students who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have cleared Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). A total of six among the successful students are girls.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated successful candidates and the Jamia fraternity. She said that despite so many difficulties faced due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the RCA, JMI performed very well.

“It is a matter of great honour for the university that even in the pandemic the RCA is producing so many civil servants. It is highest amongst all the public coaching centres run by various institutions and we expect that it will improve further”, said the Vice Chancellor.

The selected students will be placed as SDM, DSP, Revenue Officer, Commercial Tax Officer, District Audit Officer, Assistant Director Social Welfare Department etc. in Bihar.

Recently, 4 students of RCA, JMI were selected for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Sanchita Sharma, who secured first rank was also a Jamia RCA student.

The Jamia Millia Islamia RCA provides free coaching with a hostel facility to 200 candidates belonging to minorities, SCs, STs and women (of all communities) for preparation of civil services (preliminary-cum-main) as well as state services exams.

As per the BPSC merit list, Om Prakash Gupta topped the BPSC CCE exam while Vidyasagar and Anurag Anand secured the second and third positions respectively. A total of 1454 candidates have qualified the exam.