BPSC 64th CCE final result declared, Om Prakash Gupta tops the merit list

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday declared the final results of BPSC 64th combined competitive exam (CCE). As per the merit list, Om Prakash Gupta topped the BPSC CCE exam while Vidyasagar and Anurag Anand secured the second and third positions respectively. A total of 1454 candidates have qualified the exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 64th CCE interviews of the shortlisted candidates were conducted from December 1, 2020 to February 10, 2021. A total of 3799 candidates appeared for the interview out of which 1454 candidates made it to the final list.

As per the official notification released by BPSC, 28 candidates have been selected for Bihar administrative service, 40 for Bihar police service, 10 for Bihar finance service (commercial tax officer), 2 for Jail superintendent, 8 for Sub registrar/Joint Sub registrar.

The final selection was done on the basis of marks secured in mains and interview combined. The cut-off marks for unreserved category is 535 for final exam while for unreserved female category cut off marks is 513 for the final exam. The commission has released the cut-off marks list for all categories in the result declaration pdf. The marksheets of all the candidates who appeared in the BPSC 64th CCE examination will soon be released on the official website of the commission.