BPSC 63rd Combined Competitive exam result declared, Shriyansh Tiwari is the topper

BPSC 63rd combined competitive exam result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the result for the 63rd combined competitive examination at its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 924 candidates cleared the exam of which 824 participated in document verification round. Shriyansh Tiwari has secured the top position in the BPSC exam. The second rank holder, as per the merit list released today, is Anurag Kumar.

In the final round including mains and document verification, a total of 807 candidates were shortlisted. The merit-list consists of departments allotted to the shortlisted aspirants. The Main exam was conducted from August 27 to September 15.

BPSC 63rd combined competitive exam result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

BPSC 63rd combined competitive exam result: Final cut-off

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts recruitment examination to fill posts in the ministries and departments and in subordinate offices.

