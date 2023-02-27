scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
BPSC Judicial Services Exam 2023: Online application starts today, steps to register

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Online registration process will begin on February 27 at the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration beginsBPSC entrance exam will be held for the appointment of a total of 155 posts of civil judge (junior category). (Express image by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representative image)
BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission will today begin the online registration process for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services exam. Once released,  awaiting and eligible candidates can fill the application form at the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Read |BPSC 68th combined prelims answer key released; steps to download

The last date to fill the form is March 27. BPSC entrance exam will be held for the appointment of a total of 155 posts of civil judge (junior category).

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Steps to register 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link given on the home page

Step 3: Register and then login by filling in your credentials

Step 4: Fill the online form and submit the important documents

Step 5: Pay the required examination fee

Step 6: Download the payment receipt and application for future references

According to an official notice the number of posts may decrease in future in the light of the judgment of the Honorable Court.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:44 IST
