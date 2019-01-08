BPSC 30th Judicial Services prelims result 2018 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 30th Judicial Services Prelims result 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for the 30th Judicial Services (preliminary competitive) examination. All the candidates who had appeared in the BPSC examination can download the result through the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on November 27, 28, 2018.

The commission has also released the answer keys of GS and Law papers online. Out of the 17610 candidates who took the exam, only 1100 have qualified for the judicial services exam.

BPSC 30th Judicial Services preliminary result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website mentioned above or copy this link and paste it a new tab

(bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-30BJSE-(Pre).pdf)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link for Judicial Service exams

Step 3: Answer key will open in pdf format.

Step 4: Check and download.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC