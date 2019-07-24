BPCL recruitment 2019: Salary upto 31k, application process begins

BPCL recruitment 2019: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has released the notification for the recruitment of 18 vacant posts of Chemist Trainee and General Workman-B(trainee)-Petrochemical on July 17, 2019. The online application process for registration started on Monday, July 22, 2019 and will be concluded on August 8, 2019.

Advertising

Interested candidates can visit the official website of BPCL- bharatpetroleum.com for the registration process.

Vacancies details:

Total vacancies: 18

Chemist Trainee: 6

General Workman: 12

According to the notification the number of posts can increase or decrease at the absolute discretion of the corporation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates belong to the general category should not be more than 30 years. The candidates belong to SC category will get an age relaxation for 5 years, and 3 years for OBC category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Advertising

Chemist Trainee: Candidates should have cleared MSc in chemistry with 60 percent marks (50 percent marks for SC/PwBD candidates) or equivalent grades from recognised Indian University or Indian institute.

Candidates should have minimum one year experience for the relevant post with the qualification of apprenticeship training in a relevant field.

General Workman-B(Trainee)-Petrochemical: Candidates should have passed diploma in chemical engineering or petrochemical engineering with 60 percent marks 50 percent marks for SC/PwBD candidates) or equivalent grades from recognised Indian University or Indian Institute.

Candidates should have minimum one year experience for the relevant post with the one qualification of apprenticeship training in relevant field.

Pay Scale:

Chemist Trainee- Candidates for chemist trainee will be placed under grade four in the pay scale of Rs.13,500 to Rs.31,000.

General Workman-B(trainee)-Petrochemical- Candidates will be placed under grade one in the pay scale of Rs.11,500 to Rs. 20,000.

Steps to apply for the recruitment of BPCL 2019:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of BPCL- bharatpetroleum.com

Step 2: Candidates will be required to upload their passport size photo(in formal dress) not more than 50kb and fill their personal details and required details and documents

Step 3: Candidates have to click on the submit button to submit the application form

Step 4: After submitting the application form candidates can download the application form and take a print out of the same for further references

No application fee is required for the registration process.

Documents required during exam:

– Admit card provided to the candidate

– Print of PDF application form with photograph affixed and self attested

– Certificate of the educational qualification for the relevant post

– Experience/apprenticeship certificate for the relevant post

– Caste certificate

– Disability Certificate

– Relieving letter in respect of Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test, and pre-employment medical test.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.