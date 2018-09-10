Bombay High Court recruitment: Clerks wanted, earn upto Rs 20,200 per month

Bombay High Court recruitment: The registration for the same will continue till September 19. Bombay High Court recruitment: The registration for the same will continue till September 19.

Bombay High Court recruitment: The High Court of Bombay has issued a notification, inviting applications for the post of Clerk. The registration for the same has started from today, September 10 and will continue till September 19 by 5 pm. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — bombayhighcourt.nic.in. An application fee of Rs 300 (non-refundable) has to be paid. The selection will be made strictly on the basis of inter-­se merit.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 54

Designation

Clerk

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be a graduate of any recognised university in any faculty (preference will be given those with a degree in law). They should have passed government commercial certificate examination or equivalent conducted by Bureau of Government Examinations, Maharashtra state or I.T.I. for English typing speed test of 40 words per minute. Possessing sufficient knowledge of Marathi and Hindi language is a must.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 38 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 1,900.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of screening/ written test, English typing test and viva voce. The written test will be of 90 marks and the duration will be one hour. There will be objective type multiple choice questions on Marathi, English, General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Arithmetic and Computer. The English typing test will be of 20 Marks and the duration of same will be 10 minutes. The passage will contain 400 words.

