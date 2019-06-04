Bombay High Court Clerk recruitment 2019: Check eligibility, how to apply for 182 posts, salary

Bombay High Court Clerk recruitment 2019: The registry of the High Court, Bombay has enlisted 182 jobs for the post of a clerk at its official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in. The application process is on and the last date to apply is June 17 (Monday). To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the written test of 90 marks, one hour’s duration. Selected applicants will be called for a typing test followed by an interview round.

Advertising

The written exam will be objective type paper and to qualify one has to score at least 45 marks. Selected candidates will then be called for an interview. Only candidates qualifying screening test would be called for English typing test of 20 marks. The typing test will be computer-based. Those who pass this, they will be then called for the interview which consists of 40 marks.

Read| UPSC jobs calendar 2020

Bombay High Court Clerk recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must hold a graduation degree in law stream from a recognised institute or university. Candidates must have passed ITI for English typing with speed of 40 words per minute or equivalent certification. Adequate knowledge of Marathi language is also necessary.

Age: To apply for the post, candidates should be of at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit for unreserved category candidates is capped at 38 years. for the reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is 43 years.

Read| DRDO recruitment 2019: Apply for 351 posts

Advertising

Bombay High Court Clerk recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 25. The selected candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as examination fee.

Bombay High Court Clerk recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally recruited candidates will get a salary in the bandwidth of Rs 5,200 to Rs ­20,200 plus a grade pay Rs 1,900 and allowances.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.