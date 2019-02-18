BMRCL JE, SE admit card released, check direct link

BMRCL JE, SE admit card 2019: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has released the admit card for the Maintainer, Junior Engineer, Senior Engineer recruitment examinations. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, recruit.bmrc.co.in.

Advertising

The recruitment examinations will be conducted from February 26. There are a total of 174 vacancies in Maintainer, Junior Engineer, Senior Engineer posts.

BMRCL JE, SE admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website recruit.bmrc.co.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

BMRCL JE, SE admit card 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 174

Post wise vacancy details:

Maintainer: 134

Junior Engineer: 21

Section Engineer: 19

BMRCL recruitment: Exam date and time

Section Engineer: February 26

Maintainer: February 27

Junior Engineer: February 27

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 22,000.

Selection procedure

Those who will get shortlisted will then be called for an interview.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.