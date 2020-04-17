BMC is hiring for staff nurse, AMO for COVID-19 hospitals; 550 vacancies

The candidates can apply latest by April 18. (Representational image) The candidates can apply latest by April 18. (Representational image)

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Staff Nurse, Assistant Medical Officer, and Senior Consultant for Covid-19 hospitals. The vacancies are for the quarantine/ isolation ward at the Seven Hills Hospital. The candidates can apply to the posts latest by April 18, 2020.

There are 570 vacancies of senior consultant, assistant medical officer and other such posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

BMC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Staff Nurse: 400

Assistant Medical Officer: 120

Senior Consultants: 30

Eligibility criteria: The aspirant should have pursued BSc (Hons) Nursing/BSc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university

Or

BSc (post-certificate)/post basic BSc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university.

They should also be registered as as nurse and midwife in state/Indian nursing council.

Or

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/board or council.

For post wise details on eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000. For the posts of medical officer, the candidates may get a pay scale of Rs 80,000.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

How to apply:

The candidates can submit duly filled form to the department of LTMG hospital, Sion latest by April 18, 2020.

