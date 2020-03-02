BIS recruitment 2020: Check how to apply, other details

BIS recruitment 2020: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications for a total of 50 posts at its official website, bis.gov.in. The online applications are on and will conclude on March 8. A total of 50 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.
To be recruited for the post, candidates will have to clear an online exam, skill or practical test. An online recruitment exam will be held on March 29. The result will be declared on April 21.
BIS recruitment 2020: Eligibility
Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 30 years for the post of technical assistant (lab( and 27 years for the post of a senior technician. Candidates belonging to reserved category will get relaxation in upper age as per rules.
Education: For the post of technical assistant candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or a three year diploma in the relevant field. For the post of the senior technician, applicants must have matric with ITI certification and two years’ practical experience.
BIS recruitment 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, bis.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the vacancy link
Step 3: Click on the online application
Step 4: Register using details, verify
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Make payment
BIS recruitment 2020: Fee
The applicants will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.
