BIS recruitment 2018: Apply for 109 scientist B post, engineering graduates required

BIS recruitment 2018: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting engineering graduates to apply for the post of scientist ‘B’. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – bis.org.in. The application submission will start from March 16 and will continue till April 4.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 109
Designation
Scientist ‘B’
Discipline
Mechanical engineering: 31
Metallurgical engineering: 10
Civil Engineering: 8
Electrical Engineering: 10
Electronics Engineering: 17
Chemical Engineering: 12
Food Technology: 5
Microbiology: 13
Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: 3
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
For rest of the disciplines: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology or equivalent in concerned discipline with not less than 60 per cent marks in aggregate (50 per cent for SC/ST candidates).
For microbiology: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree or equivalent with not less than 60 per cent marks in aggregate (50 per cent for SC/ST candidates).
Pay scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 79,929.
How to apply
Interested lot can apply at the official website – bis.org.in. No other mode of submission will be entertained.
Important dates
Application submission begins: March 16
Last date for application submission: April 4.