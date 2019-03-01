Bihar Vidhan Sabha junior clerk result 2019 declared: Websites to check

Bihar Vidhan Sabha result junior clerk 2019: The Bihar Vidhan Sabah has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for various posts including junior clerk on its official website, vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. A total of 140 posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive out of which 17 were for the post of junior clerk.

Candidates who have been selected will have to appear for document verification to be conducted on March 6, 2019 at 10 am. A total of 16 candidates have been declared for junior clerk positions.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha junior clerk result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, vidhansabha.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘final result for junior clerk’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your rill number

Bihar Vidhan Sabha result junior clerk 2019: Documents needed

Admit card

Two passport size pictures (coloured)

Matric certificate

Intermediate certificate

