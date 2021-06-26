Bihar STET candidate uploads Malayalam actress’s photo on exam form, candidature withheld 

In a notorious incident reported in Bihar, Malayalam actress Anupama Parameshwaran’s photograph was affixed to the test result of a Jehanabad-based aspirant Rishikesh Kumar. Rishikesh has qualified the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test, scoring 77 per cent.

As per a statement released by BSEB, to appear in the examination of Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2019 the examination form was filled by the candidates themselves. In this sequence, Rishikesh Kumar while filling his examination form, uploaded a photo of a South Indian actress instead of his own photo.

The board claims that during the time period of the examination form being filled by the candidates and even after that, many opportunities are provided by the committee for rectification of various types of errors including photos in the examination form by publishing several releases in the newspapers. However, no correction was made by Hrishikesh Kumar in regards to this.

It is noteworthy here that in the cases of photo mismatch, even after the release of the result of the examination by the committee, the candidate has to apply for correction in his photo by presenting the documents along with the evidence. But instead of reporting the incident, Hrishikesh Kumar made the document containing the photo of the South Indian actress viral.

“Thus, the committee will seek an explanation in this matter from Hrishikesh Kumar for uploading his photo in error and for not rectifying the error in spite of giving several opportunities. We have also cancelled his candidature for uploading the wrong photo and deliberately tarnishing the image of the committee,” it said in a statement.