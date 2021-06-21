Bihar STET 2019 paper 1 results announced for Urdu, Sanskrit, Science subjects 

June 21, 2021 7:43:36 pm
Bihar’s education department today released the results of three subjects Urdu, Sanskrit, and Science under Paper-1 of Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check and download the result through the website- bsebsetet2019.in.
BSEB STET result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- bsebstet2019.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the D.El.Ed (face-to-face) 2020-22 session registration process dates. The board has directed the state training centres to accept the registration form from June 22. The last date to submit the registration form is July 5.
