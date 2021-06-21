scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
Bihar STET 2019 paper 1 results announced for Urdu, Sanskrit, Science subjects 

The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check and download the result through the website- bsebsetet2019.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
June 21, 2021 7:43:36 pm
STET 2019 resultSanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary, education department, and Anand Kishor, chairman, Bihar school examination committee. (Photo credit: BSEB)

Bihar’s education department today released the results of three subjects Urdu, Sanskrit, and Science under Paper-1 of Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check and download the result through the website- bsebsetet2019.in.

BSEB STET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bsebstet2019.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the D.El.Ed (face-to-face) 2020-22 session registration process dates. The board has directed the state training centres to accept the registration form from June 22. The last date to submit the registration form is July 5.

