Bihar STET 2019 exam on January 28: Here’s last minute revision strategy

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on January 28, 2020. The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test is going to be the gateway for recruitment to 37,335 vacancies. Candidates who had applied against advertisement number PR/373/2019 will now compete for 25,270 vacancies of classes 9 and 10 teachers, and 12,065 vacancies of classes 11 and 12 teachers.

Recently, the Bihar STET admit card 2019-2020 was released, which is available for download at bsebstet2019.in.

If official answer keys are released after the exam, they will also be available on the same website where the admit card is available, that is, bsebstet2019.in. Correct answers to all questions asked in exam shall be in the answer key of Bihar STET.

With a handful of days left to go for the STET Bihar exam, we have compiled some effective revision tips for all the aspirants out there.

The first thing that candidates should keep in mind is that they are doing “revision” and not “re-learning”.

Instead of looking or reading the page, they should understand, absorb and create a vision of what is written. It is very important to revise the topics by understanding them and not by cramming.

Now, once the revision is done, candidates should take a paper and pen and jot down all the important points that they have revised.

The candidates have taken 40 minutes of undivided attention to revise a chapter, now they should target that in one-tenth of the time they are able to list all the important points from that chapter. This revision should be time-bound and the book should be kept away. Believe us, this is going to be the success mantra, whatever the candidate will revise in this manner, they are not going to forget that at all.

As the day of the exam is approaching, relying on the conventional way is not enough.

We suggest that candidates should also look for other ways to revise. Such as revising by having a discussion with a like minded person. If we say like-minded then it means someone who is equally motivated and equally intelligent, otherwise, the essence of the discussion will be lost and it will be of no use. Use technology to revise, watch online videos and tutorials. It’s a human tendency that we remember better, what we see and hear than what we read.

Syllabus is the key, candidates should keep this in mind.

Whatever revision they are planning and in whatever ways, ensure that you have covered the complete Bihar STET syllabus and no topic has been compromised.

Candidates should try solving as many sample papers as possible.

They should take time-bound mock tests and evaluate their performance. Also, avoid referring to any new sources (books or study material) of learning, as it might create confusion and increase the stress level.

In the end, candidates should keep themselves 100 feet away from the stress and negativity.

Remember, taking proper rest and healthy food is equally important. Avoid using social media for a while as it is the biggest time killer.

Here is wishing everyone the very best of luck for their exam, and may you come out with flying colours in your Bihar STET result.

