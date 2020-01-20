Bihar State Health Department recruitment: Application deadline extended for 600 posts

Bihar State Health Department recruitment: Apply at statehealthsocietybihar.org (Representational image) Bihar State Health Department recruitment: Apply at statehealthsocietybihar.org (Representational image)

Bihar State Health Department recruitment 2020: The application process to apply for a total of 600 posts under the Bihar State Health Department which were to be closed today has been extended till January 27, 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, statehealthsocietybihar.org. The applications are open since December 30.

The application deadline has been extended “as the several candidates with BMLT degree were not able to apply due to a technical glitch”, as per the official website. However, for the Advt 11.2019 for which the applications were to end today, the deadline is as per schedule. For this, 238 posts are advertised.

Bihar State Health Department Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: For the post of Lab technician, candidates should have cleared class 12 with a diploma in medical laboratory technician. For the post of ANM, applicants should have a diploma in auxiliary nurse-midwifery (ANM) along with registration from Bihar burses registration council. 42 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Bihar State Health Department recruitment: Vacancy details

Lab technician – 100

ANM – 500

Bihar State Health Department recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website,

Step 2: Click on ‘Careers’

Step 3: Click on the small text SHSB recruitment at the top

Step 4: On the new page click on register and fill details

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Fill the form, make payment

Bihar State Health Department recruitment: Fee

Applications will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 for females, SC/ST and PwD candidates the fee is Rs 250.

Bihar State Health Department recruitment: Salary

Those selected for the post of lab-technician will be hired at a monthly salary of Rs 1200. Those hired at the post of ANM will get Rs 11,500.

Bihar State Health Department recruitment: Selection process

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to clear an entrance exam for 50 marks, further, 50 marks will be given to academic qualification in which 0.5 marks will be awarded for each percentage of marks in essential qualification.

