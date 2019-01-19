Bihar State Co-Operative bank results declared, check at biharbank.bih.nic.in

Toggle Menu
Bihar State Co-Operative bank results 2018: The results are available at biharbank.bih.nic.in. The examination was conducted for the 434 vacant posts of Assistant Manager

Bihar State Co-Operative bank results 2018: Bihar State Co-Operative bank has released the results of the recruitment of Assistant Manager posts. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website biharbank.bih.nic.in.

The examination was conducted in the month of December for the recruitment to the 434 vacant posts of Assistant Manager. The Bihar Bank was earlier advertised for the vacant posts on October 26, and the candidates got an opportunity to apply for the posts till November 22, 2018.

Bihar State Co-Operative bank results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharbank.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Pay scale:

Assistant (Multipurpose): The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 11,765 to 31,540.

Assistant Manager: The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 23,700 to 42,020.

