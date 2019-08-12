Bihar Sachivalaya Sahayak recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 31 posts, application process begins August 19

Bihar Sachivalaya Sahayak recruitment 2019: The Bihar Vidhan Parishad has advertised for the Sachivalaya Sahayak positions. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. There are in total 31 vacant posts.

The online application process will begin from August 19, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the website till September 8, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 31

Category wise vacancy details:

General category: 13

SC: 5

ST: 1

EBC: 5

OBC: 4

EWS: 3

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 37 years.

40 years for the unreserved females, other backward class and economically backward class category candidates and 42 years for candidates belong to SC, ST categories.

Exam pattern:

The preliminary examination will be of two hours with 100 questions of 400 marks.

The main examination will have two papers consisting of 100 marks each.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website- biharvidhanparishad.gov.in on or before September 8, 2019.

