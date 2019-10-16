Bihar Sachivalaya recruitment 2019 admit card released: How to download, exam pattern

Bihar Sachivalaya recruitment 2019 admit card: The Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of a reporter. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. The typing test is scheduled to be conducted on October 22. The mock typing tests link has been made available at the website since October 11.

In the typist exam, candidates will have to type 35 words in a minute. The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi for 10 minutes’ time. Candidates will be allowed to make 1.5 per cent errors. If more errors are found, then the exam authority will cancel their candidature. The exam will take place on a computer.

Bihar Sachivalaya recruitment 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website vidhamsabha.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here to download admit card’ under ‘important notice’ in the left-hand panel of the homepage

Step- 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the dashboard, download

Those who have cleared the exam conducted from August 9 to 12 are eligible to appear for the typing test exam. A total of 23 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay grade of Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67,800.

