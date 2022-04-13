Bihar Prohibition Constable PET 2021 admit card released: Check how to download

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released admit cards for the Bihar Prohibition Constable PET 2021. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held across the state of Bihar on April 26, 2022.

Bihar Prohibition Constable PET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official CBSB website — csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Prohibition department’ link.

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘ Download your e-admit card of PET for the post of Prohibition Constable.’

Step 4: A new window will open up. Click on the link for ‘download admit card’, given towards the left side of the page.

Step 5: Login through your registration number or mobile number, and date of birth. Enter the given security captcha and click on ‘submit’.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future use.

Candidates should remember to check all details mentioned in their admit card to ensure no spelling or factual error is present, It is necessary to carry admit cards to the exam centres on the day of exams. Candidates will not be allowed to enter without the admit card.

The application process for this post took between December 19, 2021 and January 18, 2022.