Bihar Police BPSSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 2444 posts, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) invited applications for the post of sub-inspector (SI), sergeant, and assistant superintendent at its official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2,446 vacancies are on offer. The application process will begin on August 22 and will conclude on September 25.

Of the total 35 per cent of seats are reserved for female candidates. To be eligible for the jobs, candidates will have to appear for written exams — prelims and mains followed by physical endurance test (PET).

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 2444

Police Sub Inspector – 2064

Sergeant – 215

Assistant Superintendent Jail – 125

Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen) – 42

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Education: Applicants must have at least a graduation degree from a recognised institute.

Age: Candidates must be at least 20 years of age to be able to apply for the jobs. The upper age limit is 37 years for general category and for the reserved category the upper age limit is relaxed.

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website bpssc.nih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the Police recruitment application link

Step 3: Register using basic information

Step 4: Log-in using registration id

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 700 as the application fee for the reserved category candidates it is Rs 400.

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant superintendent jail (ex-serviceman) one will get a salary between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

