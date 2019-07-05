Bihar Police Excise SI result 2019 declared, how to check merit list

Bihar Police Excise SI result 2019: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of excise sub-inspector. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted for 126 SI vacant posts.

Bihar Police Excise SI result 2019: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A merit list with names of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted on June 9, 2019. A total of 54,192 candidates appeared in the examination this year, out of which 1062 candidates disqualified.

The result was released for 53130 candidates.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has announced the date of the 65th combined prelims examinations. The registration process for the examination will be conducted from July 10 to 24, 2019.

The last date to pay application fee is July 30, 2019.

The combined prelims examination will be conducted in various centres across the state of Bihar. The exam will be objective-type MCQ based test. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format.

