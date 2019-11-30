Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: Apply for 1722 posts, salary up to Rs 69,100

Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2019: Apply at csbc.bih.nic.in (Representational image) Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2019: Apply at csbc.bih.nic.in (Representational image)

Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited applications for the post of driver constable in Bihar Police. Apply at the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is December 30.

A total of 1722 posts are to be offered for this job. To be eligible for these posts, applicants will have to clear a 100-marks written exam followed by physical fitness test and driving test.

Bihar Police Driver Constable Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: The applicant must have passed class 12 or equivalent level of education.

Age: Applicant must be in the age group of 20 to 25 years. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit.

Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘online application’ for selection of driver constable..on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Log-in using regsitration number, fill the form

Step 6: Upload images make payment

Step 7: Submit the form

Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. for reserved category candidates, it is Rs 112.

Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

