Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: Apply for 1722 posts, salary up to Rs 69,100

Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited applications for the post of driver constable in Bihar Police. Apply at the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is December 30.
A total of 1722 posts are to be offered for this job. To be eligible for these posts, applicants will have to clear a 100-marks written exam followed by physical fitness test and driving test.
Bihar Police Driver Constable Recruitment: Eligibility
Education: The applicant must have passed class 12 or equivalent level of education.
Age: Applicant must be in the age group of 20 to 25 years. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit.
Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘online application’ for selection of driver constable..on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘registration’
Step 4: Register using basic information
Step 5: Log-in using regsitration number, fill the form
Step 6: Upload images make payment
Step 7: Submit the form
Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: Fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. for reserved category candidates, it is Rs 112.
Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment: Salary
Selected candidates will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.
