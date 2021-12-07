Bihar Police Constable exam result declared; PET in January 2022

Bihar Police Constable result: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared Bihar Police Constable exam result 2021. The written exam was conducted on March 14 and 21, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at – csbc.bih.nic.in

A total of 10,20,471 candidates had appeared in the Bihar Police Constable examination out of which the candidature of 538 applicants was cancelled. Candidates who have qualified for the exam will now appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) which will be conducted in the last week of January.

Bihar Police Constable exam result: How to check

Step 1: Click on the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link available on homepage

Step 3: In the pdf, search your roll number

A total of 8,415 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The total number of candidates selected for PET is around 5 times the number of posts to be filled. The dates for the PET will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.