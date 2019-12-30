Bihar Police Constable admit card released, steps to download

Bihar Police Constable admit card is available at csbc.bih.nic.in Bihar Police Constable admit card is available at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable admit card 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the admit card for the written examination for the posts of Bihar Police Constable. The candidates who will appear in the recruitment examination can download the admit card from the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on January 20, 2020. The examination is scheduled to be held in two sessions, the morning session will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session from 2 to 4 pm.

Bihar Police Constable admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will not able to obtain the admit card online can also collect the admit card offline from January 6 to 7, 2020. The candidates need to present the CSBC admit card at the venue of the recruitment examination, else they will not be allowed to appear in the test.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd