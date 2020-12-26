Bihar Police BPSSC Steno ASI admit card released, here’s how to download

BPSSC Steno ASI admit card 2020: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the hall ticket for the steno assistant sub inspector (ASI) recruitment exam. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- bpssc.com. The exam will be held on January 10.

The exam will have two question papers of multiple choice questions (MCQs), paper 1- general Hindi (100 marks), paper 2- general science (100 marks).

Bihar Police Steno ASI admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the website- bpssc.com.

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration id/ mobile number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale in the range between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 per month with additional grade pay of Rs 2,800. The recruitment drive will be held for 174 vacant posts.